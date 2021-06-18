Kansas reported employment levels above where they were before the virus

FILE – Rows of homes, are shown in suburban Salt Lake City, on April 13, 2019. Utah is one of two Western states known for rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces that are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth. The boom there and in Idaho are accompanied by healthy economic expansion, but also concern about strain on infrastructure and soaring housing prices. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers suggests strong growth continues across rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states.

The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index slipped in to 70 June from May’s record high of 78.8, but it remained in positive territory above 50.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the number of nonfarm jobs across the region remains 2% below where it was before the pandemic began, but three states — Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska — reported employment levels above where they were before the virus emerged last year.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.