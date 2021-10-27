Kansas Rep. Russell Jennings has died, colleagues issue condolences

KANSAS (KSNT) – Colleagues of Kansas Representative Russell Jennings started issuing statements and condolences for Russell Wednesday afternoon. Jennings is a Republican serving District 122.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Representative Russell Jennings. We ask everyone to pray for them during this difficult time. #ksleg — Kansas GOP (@KansasGOP) October 27, 2021

State Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes issued the following statement:

“The state of Kansas has lost one of our finest with the passing of Representative Russ Jennings. He was a kind, compassionate man who fought hard for commonsense policies to improve the lives of Kansas kids. As a legislator who shared that goal, I could always rely on Russ to share his deep knowledge and challenge me and my colleagues to craft strong public policy. I will never forget his eagerness to join the Early Learning Caucus because of the positive impact it could have on kids like his grandchildren. I am praying for them and all of his family as they mourn this heartbreaking loss.”

The Hawver’s Capitol Report reported that Jennings had been suffering from cancer and did not plan to run for reelection.

Our condolences to the the family and friends of Rep. Russell Jennings of @CityofLakin. We appreciated working with him in the #ksleg. pic.twitter.com/j1iS5sAW0W — League of KS Munis (@LeagueKSMunis) October 27, 2021

Rep. Stephen Owens acknowledged he didn’t always agree with Jennings but called him a “great man who dedicated much of his life to service.”

Very sad to announce the passing of my colleague Chairman Russ Jennings. I served beside him as his Vice-Chair in Corrections / Juvenile Justice and on Judiciary committee. A lot of people don’t realize the relationships that are built in Topeka. Legislators work side by side for 4-5 months every year, every day and nearly, every hour. We develop friendships with our colleagues that will last long after our time in Topeka is done. It is well known that Russ and I didn’t agree on a number of issues, but Russ was a great man who dedicated much of his life in service of his constituents. His family will be in my prayers. Rest in Peace my friend. Rep. Stephen Owens, Kansas 74th House District

In July Jennings thanked friends and family on Facebook for an outpouring of support, but did not mention what he was fighting medically. Dozens of comments of support and love were shared under the post.