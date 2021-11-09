Kansas roads could take longer to clear this winter

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Staffing shortages could affect how roads are cleared during bad weather this winter according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“KDOT is facing significant staffing shortages in some areas and will work proactively to clear Kansas highways by shifting crews to affected areas and pretreating highways and bridges whenever possible,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Our snowplow operators work 12-hour shifts and do their best to keep the roads open and the public moving.”

KDOT said in a statement Tuesday they did not have enough equipment operators, in particular, snowplow operators for the upcoming winter. According to KDOT they as much as 30% short of snowplow operators needed to be fully staffed.

“We want motorists to understand why it could take longer this season to clear highways during storms,” said Secretary Lorenz. “Knowing this allows motorists to plan ahead, alter or even delay travel plans, which in turn helps them stay safe.”

To help address the shortage, the agency will deploy all employees who have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to plow snow and hire seasonal employees.

If you are interested in working at KDOT, go to the state’s employment website at http://jobs.ks.gov/ KDOT will assist selected applicants in obtaining a CDL upon hiring, including paying for training.