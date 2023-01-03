PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl.

Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen car from a woman who said her son, Rylie Timko, 18, took the vehicle without permission.

Courtesy: Crawford County Jail

The following day PPD received a tip that a 14-year-old runaway from Ft. Scott was possibly in the area with Timko. The two were reportedly involved in a dating relationship.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, officers with PPD found a vehicle they say matched the stolen car’s description. That’s where they say they found the 14-year-old runaway hiding in the trunk. Police took the girl into custody for juvenile processing and the car was returned to Timko’s mother.

On Monday January 2nd, police located Timko at his mother’s house in Pittsburg and arrested him for felony contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation. He is currently held without bond in the Crawford County Jail.