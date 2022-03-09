TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas State School Board held a meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, the first since rejecting the letter of resignation from Commissioner Randy Watson on Feb. 25.

The 10 member board appointed Randy Watson the commissioner, the top administer in the state, in 2014. But following comments he made in a conference call, the board was forced to consider his resignation. On Feb. 25, the board rejected the letter of resignation and instead suggested a 30-day suspension.

(KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

Raphael Wahwassuck, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Tribal Council Member, encouraged the board in a presentation to look into curricular reform, affirm the sovereignty of Native nations, an examination of data infrastructure, create a position in KSDE to coordinate American Indian education programming, and removal of American Indian themed mascots and imagery.

Members of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation voiced concerns about parents in the Manhattan-Ogden school district who wear T-shirts that read, “Tribal Elder,” which some find offensive because even leaders of the tribe would not dare to call themselves a Tribal Elder.

“To us, that is a status that somebody earns throughout their lifetime and for these folks to just you know put that on a T-shirt and wear it around no big deal, it affected them. It affected their performance in the meet and it still affects them today,” Wahwassuck said.

The board does not plan to take any action today.