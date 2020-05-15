Kansas school board president: ‘Keep them Chinese out of our backdoor’

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNT) – A central Kansas school board president sparked outcry online after making remarks about Chinese people at a Monday board meeting.

Nickerson USD 309 Board President Dan Schweizer made the comment about Chinese hackers during a livestreamed discussion on the rising price of antivirus software for the school district.

“It’s going up, because it’s got to keep them Chinese out of our backdoor,” Schweizer said. “I said that, I said it on Youtube. Yes, you can come get me.”

Viewers of the livestreamed meeting accused the board president of racism on Twitter.

USD 309 Superintendent Dr. Dawn M. Johnson told KSNT News that Schweizer’s comments were not representative of the school district.

The comments made by the board president are not aligned with or endorsed by the district staff and other board members. Our district has and will continue to stand by our philosophy that respects and includes all persons.” Dr. Dawn M. Johnson – Superintendent, USD 309

Schweizer has not returned KSNT News’ request for comment as of Friday morning.