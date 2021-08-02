Kansas school district to make changes after LGBTQ dispute

AMERICUS (AP) — A northeast Kansas school district says it will provide anti-discrimination training to its teachers and staff after a controversy over the treatment of a student who said she was a lesbian.

North Lyon County officials said in a letter to the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas that it will also make Title IX complaint procedures more transparent and publicly state the district’s policies against discrimination.

The ACLU had threatened to sue the district if it didn’t provide the training.

That came after an eighth-grade student, Izzy Dieker, was suspended from riding a school bus in January after saying, “I’m a lesbian.”