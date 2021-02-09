Kansas school drops Redskins mascot name

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school board has voted to drop the North High School’s Redskins mascot name, opting to phase out use of the mascot over two years.
The board voted unanimously at a Monday meeting to drop the name, but will continue to use Native American imagery by keeping its shield, drum and feather logo.
The decision comes as teams on all levels across the country are changing or reconsidering mascots considered to be culturally insensitive.
Starting next school year, the district will begin removing “Redskin” from athletic and other uniforms, jerseys and facilities, as well as school-related activities and school apparel.
No new mascot was chosen.