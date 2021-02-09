Kansas school drops Redskins mascot name

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school board has voted to drop the North High School’s Redskins mascot name, opting to phase out use of the mascot over two years.

The board voted unanimously at a Monday meeting to drop the name, but will continue to use Native American imagery by keeping its shield, drum and feather logo.

The decision comes as teams on all levels across the country are changing or reconsidering mascots considered to be culturally insensitive.

Starting next school year, the district will begin removing “Redskin” from athletic and other uniforms, jerseys and facilities, as well as school-related activities and school apparel.

No new mascot was chosen.