Kansas Secretary of State says no evidence of fraud during election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following a contentious election and claims of voter fraud in the presidential election the Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said there is no evidence of fraud in Kansas.

“Kansas is not experiencing any issues with voter fraud,” Schwab said.

The Secretary of State’s office said they were pleased with how the election has gone up to this point. Schwab said there were no intimidation tactics, irregularities or voting problems during voting.

Zero evidence of voter fraud in any state, including Kansas officials report to NYT

Kansas Senator Richard Hilderbrand does have concerns about eight counties in Kansas that are completely electronic, and has plans to put forward a bill that would require voting machines that leave a paper trail.

“There’s no way to go back and audit it to find out that the machine is telling you how someone voted versus how they actually voted,” said Kansas Senator Richard Hilderbrand. “Every voter should have the comfort and understanding that when they place that vote into that machine, that it’s a true and accurate depiction of how they voted.”

Kansas Senator plans to boost election ‘integrity,’ will introduce election fraud protection bill

Senator Hilderbrand will be introducing a bill during next year’s legislative session, promising to ban any use of direct-record electronic (DRE) machines. DRE machines don’t produce a paper-record for each vote cast, leaving no way to validate the computer-generated vote.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10 the New York Times made calls to election officials in every state and none reported suspicion or evidence of illegal voting.

The NYT reported that every state, including Kansas, responded to its questions either directly or through comments from state officials, with all 50 indicating there were no major issues in their election processes.