Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall states the U.S. must have a peaceful transition of power, previously says he will object certifying Biden’s victory

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 09: Senator-elect Roger Marshall (R-KS) meets with the media on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate is reconvening for the first time after the 2020 presidential election and a coronavirus relief package is high on their list of priorities. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) — Newly sworn-in Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall shared his thoughts in front of the U.S. Senate Wednesday evening following protests at the U.S. Capitol.

During his remarks, Sen. Marshall spoke about his career in healthcare and how his time spent in developing treatment plans takes the same amount of care as making his decision on choosing whether or not to object electoral votes.

Marshall expressed disconcert in how certain states conducted their elections, especially the over-involvement some governors and secretary of states had in the electoral college.

Later, Sen, Marshall stated that the transition of power needs to be peaceful.

“We must and will have a peaceful transition of power,” Marshall said.

He hinted at the fact that he most-likely will not reject President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral votes following a siege of the Capitol building Wednesday.

This is different than Marshall’s stance days earlier when he was heard saying, “I will be supporting the objection and will debate next week.”

Sen. Marshall was not the only Senator to change their stance following the protest. Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler directly stated that she would not object the states in question, after losing her re-election to Jon Ossoff.

The Senate is expected to complete the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory Wednesday night.

KSNT News will update you with the latest information as it develops. Visit KSNT.com for more.