TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, who was sentenced to serve 2 days in jail and 12 months of probation for a DUI and reckless driving, will not be returning to the legislature next year.

Suellentrop has served in the Senate since 2017. He notified Senate Leadership in an email Wednesday about his plans to leave office on January 2, 2023, a spokesman for Leadership confirmed.

Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained court records which show that the republican senator from Wichita, who was caught speeding the wrong way on a highway in Topeka, was released early after serving only 7 months of his year-long probation order.

In June, Shawnee County Deputy District Attorney Jason McIlrath and his Court Services Officer signed off on a document for early release, given that [Suellentrop] has “complied with all terms and conditions of probation for the past 7 months.” His early release date was ordered for July 8.

Suellentrop was stripped of his majority leader position last year following the DUI, where he led police officers on a brief chase, driving 90 miles per hour the wrong way on the highway.

Suellentrop pleaded no contest on Novemeber 9, 2021 to a DUI Class B misdemeanor and reckless driving.

According to Suellentrop’s original probation order, his probation was set to start on November 20, 2021 for a period of 12 months.

The conditions of his probation included refraining from drinking alcohol and not being allowed to frequent places where alcohol is sold, distributed, or consumed. He was also ordered to attend 8 therapy sessions and install an ignition interlock device for the term of probation.