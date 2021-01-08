Kansas senators and representatives respond to U.S. Capitol police officer’s death

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran and Representatives Jake LaTurner and Sharice Davids have issued statements following U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick’s death.

“U.S. Capitol Police Officers swear to protect Congress so it can fulfill its constitutional and legislative responsibilities. USCP Officer Brian Sicknick is a true patriot who gave his life defending our U.S. Capitol and our democracy,” Sen. Jerry Moran said. “We must never forget his sacrifice and work to quickly bring to justice the person responsible for his death. Robba and I are praying for his family and all our USCP officers who work day and night to keep our democracy safe.”

“We mourn the loss of Officer Brian Sicknick who gave his life to defend ours. I’m personally eternally grateful for Officer Sicknick & all of the heroic law enforcement officers who worked courageously to restore order. Laina & I are praying for each of you and your loved ones,” said Sen. Roger Marshall.

“My heart breaks for the friends, family, and colleagues of Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died protecting the Capitol and those who work there during Wednesday’s attacks. Those responsible must be brought to justice,” said Rep. Sharice Davids.

“Suzanne and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Officer Sicknick will forever be remembered as an American hero who courageously laid down his life to defend our Nation’s Capitol. The perpetrators responsible for his tragic death must be swiftly brought to justice,” said Rep. Jake LaTurner. “We are praying for Officer Sicknick’s family during this difficult time.”

Rep. Ron Estes and Rep. Tracey Mann have not released statements.

Sicknick sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, intensifying questions about the defeated president’s remaining days in office and the ability of the Capitol police to secure the area.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday. During the melee, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said.

He is the fifth person to die from the attack on the Capitol. Discussions are underway about Trump’s fitness to remain in office.