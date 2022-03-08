WASHINGTON (AP/KSNT) — President Joe Biden has announced that the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kansas U.S. Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran responded to the president’s decision.

“I applaud President Biden for taking this important step, but similar to sanctions on Russia and aid delivered to Ukraine, he is once again late to act,” Marshall said. “After spending billions to finance Putin’s war on Ukraine, the president must immediately redirect efforts to restart America’s energy production.”

Biden acknowledged banning Russian oil will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump. Moran encouraged the Biden administration to maximize home-grown energy and not diminish American energy independence.

“Banning the purchase of Russian oil is a good first step, but now President Biden must immediately reinstate the keystone pipeline, allow for new drilling leases on federal lands and waters, and retreat from proposals that would install burdensome regulations and tax increases on domestic oil and gas producers,” Moran said.

The action on Tuesday follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports.

Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner called Biden’s ban a good first step.

“After days of Republicans calling for the United States to ban Russian oil, I’m glad President Biden has finally done step one in a two-step process to restore America’s energy dominance,” LaTurner said. “Now, the Biden Administration must take action to unleash energy production right here in America. I call on President Biden to immediately roll back regulations on American energy producers, re-open the Keystone Pipeline, and resume oil and gas drilling on federal lands.”

Biden declared in remarks at the White House that “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”

“Further, in order to mitigate any price shocks caused as a result of an embargo on Russian energy exports, we encourage you to reevaluate energy policies which have curtailed domestic production of oil and natural gas,” the senators said in a letter to Biden.

The two Kansas senators said a bill they introduced would move swiftly to stop the financing of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and remove Russian fuels from the American supply chain.

Read Moran and Marshall’s letter to President Biden below: