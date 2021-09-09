Kansas sheriff ordered to court for alleged criminal trespass and criminal damage

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff was ordered to appear in court for alleged criminal damage and criminal trespass Wednesday.

The Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief of the Herington Police Department were served summonses following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, John V. Matula, 36, the Herington Police Chief, was ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Curtis M. Tyra, 43, the Herington Assistant Chief, was also ordered to appear for alleged criminal trespass.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the suspected crimes are misdemeanors and are believed to have occurred on May 18, related to Matula and Tyra forcing entry into a residence without a search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.