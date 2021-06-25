Kansas sheriff’s office trying to get ‘Goat Patrick Mahomes’ back home

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas is asking for the public’s help through their Facebook page Thursday to get a goat back to its rightful family.

Harvey County is just north of Wichita, the county seat is Newton.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said:

“HELP US GET PATRICK MAHOMES BACK HOME. Is this GOAT really Patrick Mahomes? We can’t say for sure, but here’s what we know: He has great hair. His uniform is red with just a little bit of white. If we got too close, this guy sprints away like his offensive line just broke down. We think he’s the Greatest Of All Time.



We got called out for this stray goat late this evening. He was found at a residence near U.S. Highway 50 and Hoover Road, a little ways west of Newton. We checked in with neighbors in the area, but we haven’t been able to find his owner.

Image courtesy of Harvey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

So we’re throwing a Hail Mary to see if anyone can help find his home. Patrick (we’re sticking with Patrick until we hear otherwise) is a small male goat, about 12-18 inches tall. He’s about 25 pounds, give or take. He’s been dehorned. He’s mostly red, with a small patch of white on the top of his head. He’s currently at this residence for now.

If you recognize Patrick, please call 911 (it’s OK, that’s the best way to get in touch with our deputies). We know he’d make a great teammate for us, but we hope we can get him back to his friends and family.”