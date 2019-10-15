Kansas singer to make second appearance on ‘The Voice’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita’s Injoy Fountain will make her second appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” on KSNT.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend have filled their teams, and now the contestants are going head-to-head on the first battle round of Season 17.

Earlier this month, Fountain wowed the judges with her rendition of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” to win a spot on Kelly’s team.

Clarkson will have to choose between 25-year-old Alex Guthrie and Fountain. Find out Kelly’s choice at 7 p.m. on KSNT.

Watch the battle between Fountain and Guthrie:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=397681867572586

Fountain is also hosting a meet-and-greet watch party at the Brick and Mortar event venue tonight in Wichita.