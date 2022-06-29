ABILENE (KSNT) – A small town with deep historical connections has been recognized by a national travel website.

Abilene was doubly recognized by TravelAwaits during their “Best of Travel Awards” for 2022. Abilene was recognized along with other scenic towns and cities from around the world.

Abilene claimed two awards this year from TravelAwaits: Favorite U.S. Small Town and Friendliest U.S. Small Town. This is the second year in a row that Abilene was recognized as the Favorite U.S. Small Town by TravelAwaits due to its strong ties to the Wild West and cattle trade.

Another national contest from USA TODAY for the best historic small towns in the U.S. also recognized Abilene in the number two spot earlier this year. Those who want to visit Abilene will not only be able to see places like the Seely Mansion or Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home. They will also be able to see a new attraction in the form of the world’s largest belt buckle which is currently under construction.