TOPEKA (KSNT) – Exploring the state of Kansas’ history just became easier.
The Kansas Historical Society (KSHS) recently announced via social media that every Kansas State Historic Site, with the exception of one, will now be free for those who want to visit starting April 19, 2023.
“We want Kansas history to be accessible to everyone,” said Patrick Zollner, executive director of the KSHS. “We are offering free admission for Kansas families to enjoy trips to state historic sites and discover the interesting people and history they represent.”
Bobbie Athom with the KSHS told KSNT 27 News that all Kansas State Historic Sites are now free except for Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway. The free admission offer will be in place for the foreseeable future to help encourage more participation at the sites.
Kansas State Historic Sites include:
- Constitution Hall
- 319 Elmore St., Lecompton
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Closed for state holidays
- First Territorial Capital
- 693 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley
- Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Closed for state holidays and Easter
- Fort Hays
- 1472 U.S. Highway 183 Alt, Hays
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Closed for state holidays
- Grinter Place
- 1420 S. 78 St., Kansas City
- Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday
- Closed for state holidays
- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
- 2889 23rd Rd., Hanover
- Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday
- Closed for state holidays
- Last Chance Store
- 516 Main St., Council Grove
- Currently closed for reinterpretation. Opening set for late 2023.
- Mine Creek Civil War Battlefield
- 20485 KS-52, Pleasanton
- Open year-round
- Closed for state holidays
- Pawnee Indian Museum
- 480 Pawnee Trail, Republic
- Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday
- Closed for state holidays
- Red Rocks
- 927 Exchange St., Emporia
- Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday
- Closed for state holidays
- Cottonwood Ranch
- 14432 U.S.-24, Studley
- Exterior open from dawn to dusk
- Interior guided tours available April 13 – Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, closed noon to 1 p.m.
- Closed for holidays
- Goodnow House
- Pioneer Park, 2301 Claflin Rd., Manhattan
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday – Sunday
- Closed for holidays
- John Brown Museum
- 1000 Main St., Osawatomie
- Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday
- Closed for holidays
- Marai des Cygnes Massacre
- 26426 E. 1700th Rd., Pleasanton
- Open dawn to dusk daily
- Closed for state holidays
- Pawnee Rock
- 631 N. Centre St., Pawnee Rock
- Dawn to dusk daily
