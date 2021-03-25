Kansas students disappointed after miscommunication will have them retake ACT test

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Imagine being a student and finding out that your ACT doesn’t count.

That’s happening to some juniors at two high schools in Kansas City.

“I didn’t really believe it at first until the email came out and then I was pretty surprised,” Chase Schieber, Junior at Mill Valley High School said. “I was also pretty angry because I don’t really like taking tests.”





Schieber said he’s been prepping for the ACT since last year.



“So, I took one in the Fall which I studied for and then I took an ACT prep class the end of my sophomore year,” Schieber said.



The De Soto School District sent an email telling juniors at Mill Valley and De Soto High Schools the ACT test they took from March 2-3 won’t be scored.

The letter said after inclement weather in February and parent teacher conferences, ACT approved the march test date.



However, after receiving completed tests, the district now says ACT will not score the exams.



“I was also pretty mad about it because this was the first ACT I took and I was kind of using it as gauge” Lauren Payne, Junior at Mill Valley High School said.



Payne said not only is this frustrating for students, but probably teachers as well.

“Since we are taking the ACT during school hours, during the school day, that takes away time for students to be able to be in class which we are already cramming for time to get all of the content in this year,” Payne said.

Nexstar contacted ACT about the nature of the miscommunication. They released this statement Wednesday evening.