TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Office of Broadband Access and Deployment (BEAD) submitted its $451 million Five-Year Action Plan (FYAP) to expand high-speed internet access to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The BEAD program is a federal grant program funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide internet access to unserved locations across the country. The BEAD program includes a $42 billion allocation for internet access, according to the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity for education, health care, economic growth, and overall quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This plan moves us toward achieving universal broadband availability in Kansas, ensuring everyone from business owners to students can succeed in today’s digital age.”

The FYAP creates a plan to make high-speed internet available to all of Kansas. The plan outlines specific goals and objectives to expand broadband coverage, adoption rates and economic growth. The plan details the use of the $451 million allocated by the NTIA, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

“The BEAD FYAP outlines a strategic approach to leverage existing programs, partnerships, and resources toward the goal of universal broadband access,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By combining public and private efforts, we can maximize the impact of our investments and create a robust broadband infrastructure that supports economic growth and innovation for decades to come.”

Supply chain constraints, labor shortages and digital skill gaps were identified as challenges to overcome in the FYAP plan. For more information about the FYAP, click here.