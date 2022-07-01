TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular supermarket chain with locations in Kansas announced Friday it’s voluntarily pulling two potato salad products from stores due to a positive microbial test result.

According to a statement from Hy-Vee, both Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad in all varieties and sizes were removed from stores as of July 1. They made the decision “out of an abundance of caution.” Though final test results are not expected for at least another week, Hy-Vee has chosen to pull the product because of the holiday weekend.

The potato salad products were sold at grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations. They were also sold at Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores across the company’s locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The expiration dates for these products are between July 31, 2022 and Aug. 4, 2022.

The full list of withdrawn products includes:

Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad

Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

No other Hy-Vee or Mealtime branded salads have been impacted. As of now, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving these products according to Hy-Vee.

Customers who bought any of these products are urged not to eat the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund. If you have any questions, contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com.