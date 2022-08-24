Hy-Vee is receiving national recognition for being a top business in the state of Kansas.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular supermarket with several locations in Kansas has been recognized by Forbes Magazine.

Hy-Vee is featured on Forbes’ list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022 in Kansas in a publication released on Aug. 24. The company received this ranking based on an independent survey that took input from 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. Hy-Vee became one of only 1,380 companies that were ranked as top employers.

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. These same employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

“As a retailer for more than 90 years, our greatest strength has always been our 80,000 employees who work every day to help make our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” said Georgia Van Gundy, Hy-Vee Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Customer Officer. “We value our employees and are happy to know that the company’s efforts are being recognized by Forbes.”

Hy-Vee also earned a Great Place to Work Certification earlier this year following a survey of the company’s employees and measures employee satisfaction.

Hy-Vee got its start as a small general store in 1930 in Beaconsfield, Iowa. In the modern day, Hy-Vee operates over 280 grocery stores and drugstores across the Midwest, including Kansas.

