Kansas teacher arrested for alleged electronic solicitation, sexual exploitation of a child

EL DORADO (KSNW) – A Circle district teacher was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Dan Rose (Courtesy: Butler County Detention Center)

According to El Dorado police, Dan W. Rose, Jr. was booked on suspicion of one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of electronic solicitation of a child. Rose is an Industrial Tech teacher, according to the district’s website.

The police did not release any further information. USD 375 hasn’t released a statement but said they are having a meeting at noon.

USD 375 Superintendent Don Potter said he was made aware of the situation Monday. He said Dannah was relieved from his duties at the school, and the board of education met Friday, and the decision is to intend to terminate Dannah Rose. The district said Rose would be given due process before the termination action is finalized. He will be paid until then.

If you believe your child is a victim of crime, contact the El Dorado Police Department at 316-321-9120.