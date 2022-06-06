WICHITA COUNTY (KSNT) – A 17-year-old Holcomb teen died Sunday when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said Trevor Korbe’s car began to rotate in a clockwise direction on all four tires, then spin in a counterclockwise direction as the driver attempted to correct the vehicle. The 2004 Dodge Intrepid left the road and rolled over an unknown amount of times.

The crash happened at 6:12 p.m. Sunday evening in Wichita County.

A 14-year-old in the vehicle was taken to Wichita County Hospital, but according to the KHP report, had no apparent injury. A 16-year-old, also in the vehicle, was taken to Wichita County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

According to the crash report, the 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were using seat belts, but Trevor Korbe was not wearing a safety restraint.