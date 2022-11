JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office told KSNT that five juveniles were involved in the incident. The group was allegedly duck hunting.

This is an ongoing investigation.