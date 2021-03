JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 18-year-old Hays man was killed on U.S. 36 in Jewell County when he was struck by a tractor-trailer truck.

Gabriel Rupp was loading traffic equipment was on the shoulder of U.S. 36 at milepost 222 when he was struck by a 55-year-old Salina truck driver. The truck driver was not injured although his truck came to rest in the north ditch.

Rupp came to rest in the eastbound lane where authorities pronounced him deceased.