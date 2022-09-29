NORTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager was seriously injured after his truck rolled multiple times Wednesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old driver from Norton, Kansas was heading southbound on County Road W-2 when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Silverado. The crash report states the driver left the road, went into a ditch, and rolled several times before coming to rest.

The driver was transported to Norton County Hospital. Authorities reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.