TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Association of School Boards will host a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to address funding for special education.

According to KASB, the number of students receiving special education services in Kansas has increased by nearly 20% since 2011. About one in six students receive some sort of special service.

KSAB believes funding has not kept pace with the need for special services.

The state is recommended to pay 92% of the additional costs of special education, but the current level is 71%, according to KASB.

“Districts statewide are having to transfer funds from other general education programs to help pay for special education services, which are required by state and federal laws regardless of cost. This affects teacher hiring, classroom sizes, and programs,” KASB said in a written press release.

KASB estimates the education shortfall is $160 million. It acknowledges that the cost of special education is cutting into K-12 funding.

“Now is the time to fully fund education,” KASB said in a statement,” said the KASB. “With the state carrying a record surplus and ending balances surpassing two billion dollars.”