WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Kansas service stations along I-70 and the Kansas Turnpike are getting help adding charging stations for electric vehicles.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Friday it is awarding $2 million to three companies covering seven different areas of the state.

Project sponsor Station location Award Mitten, Inc.

I-70: Oakley – Mitten’s Travel Center

$190,000 Triplett, Inc.

I-70: WaKeeney – 24/7 Travel Store

$222,204 Francis Energy LLC I-70: Russell – Fossil Station Convenience Store $335,104 Triplett, Inc. I-70: Abilene – 24/7 Travel Store

$271,815 Triplett, Inc. I-70: Abilene – 24/7 Travel Store



$295,071 Francis Energy LLC I-35: Matfield Green service area – EZ Go #73

$335,104 Francis Energy LLC

I-35: Belle Plaine service area – EZ Go #75

$335,104 (Source: KDOT)

The money comes from the state’s allocation of Volkswagen Mitigation Trust funds dedicated to the installation of Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations. Before awarding the money, KDOT identified 12 locations that need more charging stations.

KDOT identified 12 priority locations for electric vehicle charging stations. (Source: KDOT)

KDOT asked companies to submit proposals last fall. It got 32 requests for the money. Some of the respondents included Emporia State University, Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, several electric cooperatives, and the cities of Concordia, Ottawa, and Sterling.

“The quality of proposals made the selection process very competitive, and it was clear there is much support across Kansas for electric vehicles and infrastructure,” Matt Messina, KDOT’s transportation planning manager, said. “Many applicants proved dedication to EV services beyond the required five-year commitment as they are eager to promote transportation options.”

People from KDOT and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with consultants, chose the winners based on criteria in KDOT’s Request for Proposals.

Each award recipient is responsible for providing 20% of the project cost, bringing the total estimated investment for the seven selected proposals to nearly $2.5 million.

To find current electric vehicle charging stations in Kansas, check the map on PlugShare.com.