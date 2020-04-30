Kansas to receive $6.7M grant for state airports

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Kansas $6.7 million Thursday for state airport improvements.
With the extra funding, airports are able to:
- Purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment
- Construct runways and taxiways
- Repair runways and taxiways
- Install aircraft lighting and signage
- Conduct master plan studies
- Install airport perimeter fencing
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced a total sum of $1.187 billion in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration as a “continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public.”
“The 439 grants will ensure that airport sponsors can make the necessary improvements so their airports can operate in a safe and efficient manner for years to come,” said Stephen Dickson, an FAA Administrator.