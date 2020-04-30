Kansas to receive $6.7M grant for state airports

FILE – In this file photo dated Aug. 21, 2019, a KLM passenger plane approaches for landing at Lisbon airport. The Dutch government is widely expected to announce an aid package in the coming days for Air France’s Dutch partner carrier, KLM, after the French government on Friday April 24, 2020, announced a 7-billion-euro (dollars 7.6-billion US) aid package to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world.(AP Photo/Armando Franca, FILE)

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Kansas $6.7 million Thursday for state airport improvements.

With the extra funding, airports are able to:

Purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment

Construct runways and taxiways

Repair runways and taxiways

Install aircraft lighting and signage

Conduct master plan studies

Install airport perimeter fencing

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced a total sum of $1.187 billion in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration as a “continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public.”

“The 439 grants will ensure that airport sponsors can make the necessary improvements so their airports can operate in a safe and efficient manner for years to come,” said Stephen Dickson, an FAA Administrator.