TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state will be targeting drunk drivers after Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“We want everyone to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said Gary Herman, Kansas Department of Transportation. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan so you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. Make a commitment to refrain from impaired driving.”

KDOT said law enforcement across the state will team up to patrol Friday through Sunday for impaired drivers.

“Only one team wins the Super Bowl, but all those who commit to sober driving can be winners as well,” KDOT said in a news release.