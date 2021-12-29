Kansas tops more than 7,000 lives lost to COVID-19; Gov. Kelly issues statement and orders flags lowered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health said coronavirus cases jumped by 7,083 since Monday.

There have been 37 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 7,001. There have been 118 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statement and directed flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Friday, Dec 31.

“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The KDHE also updated its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Wednesday.

5,901 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

4,632 got a second dose

11,120 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 63.13% have received at least one dose, while 54.65% have finished a vaccine series. To find a vaccine, click here.