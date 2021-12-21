Kansas tops the list of best roads in the nation

KANSAS (KSNT) – Increased funding is likely to get credit for Kansas having the best roads in the nation, that is, according to Consumer Affairs.

The customer review and consumer news platform reported the Sunflower State best in highly rated roads and funding for maintenance and infrastructure.

“Our roads have just had a facelift and I think it’s great,” a Kansas resident told Consumer Reports via email survey.

The top ten include:

Kansas

Alabama

North Dakota

Kentucky

Florida

Idaho

New Hampshire

Georgia

Nevada

Vermont

And, just in case you were wondering Rhode Island, Hawaii, Wisconsin, and California were rated some of the nation’s worst roads.

Consumer Reports surveyed 1,027 people by email between October 30 and Nov. 8, 2021, and asked residents to rate their local roads on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being “terrible” and 10 being “excellent.”