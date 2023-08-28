TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple Kansas organizations, including two in Topeka, are receiving cash through the 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program.
The Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) said in a press release that 22 tourism projects are receiving parts of a $117,780 disbursement in grant money. The grants are meant to help local tourism organizations or attractions with new or first-time innovative marketing initiatives.
“Supporting tourist attractions and unique local events across the state just makes good business sense,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas benefits greatly from the $11.2B in total economic impact that travel and tourism generates annually, and the Department of Commerce will continue providing marketing assistance that helps increase that impact.”
Applications to the program were reviewed by a committee of Kansas Tourism representatives, according to the KDC. The program is meant to increase travel to tourism destination sites while also enhancing the state’s image.
“We are proud to provide support to our dedicated tourism industry partners through these marketing grants,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Increasing visitation to these exciting destinations boosts local economies in a variety of ways.”
Among the list of awardees are two local Topeka organizations: Visit Topeka/ArtsConnect and North Topeka Arts District (NOTO). The complete list of awardees can be found below:
- Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce
- Atchison County
- $10,000
- Barber County United, Inc.
- Barber County
- $5,599
- Carolyn & Mark McGinn Farms/Equus Beds
- Sedgwick
- $5,000
- City of Great Bend CVB
- Barton County
- $2,849
- Diamond Springs Ranch
- Harvey County
- $5,000
- Graham County Community Development
- Graham County
- $5,615
- Jewell County Revitalization
- Jewell County
- $10,000
- Kansas Free for Arts, Inc.
- Lyon County
- $5,000
- Marquette Chamber of Commerce
- McPherson County
- $960
- Marysville Convention & Tourism
- Marshall County
- $10,000
- Miami County
- Miami County
- $2,000
- Mitchell County Convention & Tourism
- Mitchell County
- $4,000
- National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame
- Wyandotte County
- $5,000
- North Central Kansas Shooting Sports, LLC
- Mitchell County
- $2,830
- North Topeka Arts District, Inc
- Shawnee County
- $8,350
- Russell County Economic Development & CVB
- Russell County
- $3,280
- Seneca Area Chamber & Downtown Impact
- Nemaha County
- $1,600
- Southeast Kansas Museum Alliance
- Multiple SE Kansas Counties
- $3,640
- Tanganyika Wildlife Park
- Sedgwick County
- $10,000
- Visit Coffeyville
- Montgomery County
- $6,960
- Visit Herington/Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Dickinson County
- $5,097
- Visit Topeka/Arts Connect
- Shawnee County
- $5,000
To view the original release from the KDC on this year’s grant disbursements, click here.