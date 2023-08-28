TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple Kansas organizations, including two in Topeka, are receiving cash through the 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program.

The Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) said in a press release that 22 tourism projects are receiving parts of a $117,780 disbursement in grant money. The grants are meant to help local tourism organizations or attractions with new or first-time innovative marketing initiatives.

“Supporting tourist attractions and unique local events across the state just makes good business sense,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas benefits greatly from the $11.2B in total economic impact that travel and tourism generates annually, and the Department of Commerce will continue providing marketing assistance that helps increase that impact.”

Applications to the program were reviewed by a committee of Kansas Tourism representatives, according to the KDC. The program is meant to increase travel to tourism destination sites while also enhancing the state’s image.

“We are proud to provide support to our dedicated tourism industry partners through these marketing grants,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Increasing visitation to these exciting destinations boosts local economies in a variety of ways.”

Among the list of awardees are two local Topeka organizations: Visit Topeka/ArtsConnect and North Topeka Arts District (NOTO). The complete list of awardees can be found below:

Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Atchison County $10,000

Barber County United, Inc. Barber County $5,599

Carolyn & Mark McGinn Farms/Equus Beds Sedgwick $5,000

City of Great Bend CVB Barton County $2,849

Diamond Springs Ranch Harvey County $5,000

Graham County Community Development Graham County $5,615

Jewell County Revitalization Jewell County $10,000

Kansas Free for Arts, Inc. Lyon County $5,000

Marquette Chamber of Commerce McPherson County $960

Marysville Convention & Tourism Marshall County $10,000

Miami County Miami County $2,000

Mitchell County Convention & Tourism Mitchell County $4,000

National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame Wyandotte County $5,000

North Central Kansas Shooting Sports, LLC Mitchell County $2,830

North Topeka Arts District, Inc Shawnee County $8,350

Russell County Economic Development & CVB Russell County $3,280

Seneca Area Chamber & Downtown Impact Nemaha County $1,600

Southeast Kansas Museum Alliance Multiple SE Kansas Counties $3,640

Tanganyika Wildlife Park Sedgwick County $10,000

Visit Coffeyville Montgomery County $6,960

Visit Herington/Convention & Visitors Bureau Dickinson County $5,097

Visit Topeka/Arts Connect Shawnee County $5,000



To view the original release from the KDC on this year’s grant disbursements, click here.