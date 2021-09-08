Kansas town of 2,300 turns down $300,000 COVID-19 aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Spending the latest round of federal COVID-19 aid is moving slowly in Kansas, and one town said it doesn’t want its share because it doesn’t need it.

Most state and local governments across the country saw the influx of money as an opportunity to shore up infrastructure, fight the COVID-19 pandemic and help local businesses, however, the 2,300-person town of Lakin turned down the $300,000 it was due to receive.

Lakin is located in the western part of the state 30 minutes west of Garden City. Lakin is the county seat of Kearny County.

City administrator Michael Heinitz said the local economy is humming and the town has ample reserves on hand to handle any new projects which might arise.