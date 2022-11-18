TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four hundred and twenty-six people lost their lives on Kansas roads in 2021, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is recognized on Nov. 20 annually. This yearm KDOT is remembering that day to pay tribute to people killed and seriously injured not just on Kansas roads, but all over the world.

According to KDOT, in 2021, 426 people lost their lives in traffic crashes and 1,767 people were seriously injured in Kansas.

“We suffer tragic loss with each person who has died or is seriously injured due to traffic crashes,” said Vanessa Spartan, KDOT Chief of Transportation Safety. “Remember and pay tribute to our friends, loved ones, and co-workers by traveling alert and sober, following speed limits, and buckling up.”

The World Day of Remembrance supporters have committed to a 50% reduction in traffic fatalities during the “Decade for Action” from 2021 to 2030.

According to the World Day of Remembrance, there have been 50 million worldwide deaths due to automobile crashes.

According to the CDC, 7,000 pedestrians were killed in 2020, that is one person every 75 minutes.