HASKELL COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper and his wife who had gone on vacation came home to find they had lost everything.

Trooper Nathan Makings and his wife returned home on Feb. 25 to Sublette, Kan., after vacationing in Texas only to find their home was a total loss. The couple even lost their pet cat, Maya, to the house fire.

While the investigation continues to look for the cause of the fire, the Kansas Troopers Association’s Sage Hill is organizing a raffle to benefit the Makings family.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper lost everything when his home caught fire. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas State Patrolman’s Association)

Hill told KSNT News the family lost everything except what they took on vacation with them. The association will be raffling off a Black Rain Ordnance 5.56 (Black and Orange) rifle, and a Bersa Thunder .380 handgun (Black in color). The Troopers Association said 100% of the proceeds will be going to Makings and his family to help rebuild a new home.

Hill said the Kansas State Troopers Association will be selling raffle tickets for $25. The raffle will take place Monday, March 7. To learn more about the raffle, click here.

Hill said the association will also accept cash donations if people don’t want to participate in the raffle. For complete rules about Fallen Armory Raffles, click here.