TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) responded to numerous crashes across the state between Monday and Tuesday as a winter storm system rolled through the Midwest.

Candice Breshears with the KHP said troopers were called to help motorists 450 times from Jan. 8 through to 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 9. Troopers also responded to nearly 100 non-injury crashes and almost 20 injury crashes during the same time period.

“We urge everyone to stay home while KDOT works to clear the roads,” Breshears said. “If there is traffic on the roads, it is harder for KDOT to clear the roadways. The more crashes, incidents, stranded motorists there are across the state, the longer it will take to clear the roads.”

Multiple major roadways across the state remain closed as well due to continued winter weather and blizzard-like conditions in some areas. Snow lead to numerous slide-offs and crashes across the state with the KHP going so far as to close the major highway I-70 at the Colorado/Kansas border due to mounting crash reports. KHP troopers posted photos of their work on social media throughout the snowstorm.

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

