WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are not immune to accidents on icy days. Several have been involved in crashes Thursday. So far, we have not heard of any injuries.

A KHP trooper gets stuck in snow near K-96 and Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 17, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

Around 10:20 a.m., a sheriff’s vehicle was hit at Kansas Highway 254 and Hunter Road near Towanda in Butler County. The officer was outside the vehicle assisting another vehicle when it happened. An ambulance was dispatched to help the driver of the vehicle that hit the sheriff’s vehicle, but the driver refused treatment. At last check, the road was closed while the accidents are investigated and the vehicles are cleared away. Trooper Chad Crittenden, KHP, said an ambulance that was responding to a crash also got hit.

Around 10:30 a.m., a KHP trooper’s vehicle got stuck at K-96 and Oliver in Wichita.

Around 11 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol posted pictures of a trooper’s vehicle that was hit by a semi in Wabaunsee County near Manhattan.

A semi hit a KHP vehicle in Wabaunsee County, Feb. 17, 2022. (Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

The KHP tweeted, “The roads are treacherous, icy & snowpacked! We want you & your families to stay safe. This is our Trooper’s vehicle after he was struck by a semi! Thankfully he is okay! We urge you to stay home. If you must be out then #SlowDown & don’t over drive your skills in snow & ice.”