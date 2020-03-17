Kansas Turnpike Authority to start, resume bridge projects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers using the Kansas Turnpike in the coming weeks may be seeing more orange that usual.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority has several projects slated for this spring, located from the Oklahoma state line to the Kansas City area. Some of the changes came at the request of the freight community, according to KTA spokesperson Rachel Bell.
“We have a large freight movement on the turnpike, we’re a key freight corridor for the state so we want to make sure we can accommodate those larger loads so they can stay on the turnpike and get in and around the state easily,” Bell said.
Here is a list of projects expected to take place, weather-permitting:
- Ramp and Drainage Improvements (Wellington): Project to increase drainage capacity at mile marker 19.8 on I-35/KTA and lengthen acceleration/deceleration ramps at the Wellington toll plaza. Expect single-lane traffic with a 60 mph speeds.
- Bridge Reconstruction and Ramp Improvements (Belle Plaine): A two-year project for a bridge reconstruction from mile marker 25-26 on I-35/KTA and ramp improvements at the Belle Plaine service area. Expect single-lane traffic, a 65 mph speed limit and 12-foot width restrictions.
- Bridge Raising/Elevation (Sumner, Butler and Chase Counties): Construction will resume to increase the vertical clearance on three remaining bridges. It will begin at mile marker 65.587 I-35/KTA. Expect single-lane traffic with 12-foot width restrictions.
- Bridge Redeck and Widening (Andover): Project to redeck and widen mainline bridges at mile marker 55.917, north and southbound, on I-35/KTA. Expect single-lane traffic, 65 mph speed reduction and 12-foot width restrictions.
- Pavement Surfacing with Ramp Improvements (El Dorado & Cassoday): Pavement surfacing project from mile marker 70.8 to 96.3 on I-35/KTA with ramp improvements at the El Dorado and Cassoday interchanges. Expect single lanes near the plazas through June with daily lane closures to follow.
- Bridge Redeck and Rehabilitation (Chase County): Work to redeck and widen a mainline bridge will resume at mile marker 99.96 on I-35/KTA . Expect single-lane traffic, 65 mph speeds and 12-foot width restrictions.
- Bridge, Drainage & Paving (Emporia): The second half of a two-year project will resume with bridge work at mile marker 124.68 & mile marker 125.22 and drainage and ramp improvements on I-335/KTA at the Emporia service area. Expect single lane traffic, 65 mph speed reduction and 12-foot width restrictions.
- Bridge Redeck and Widening (Admire): Project to redeck and widen mainline bridges at mile marker 143.1, north and southbound, on I-335/KTA. Expect single-lane traffic, a 65 mph speed limit and 12-foot width restrictions.
- Drainage Improvements (Admire): Project will increase drainage capacity at mile marker 151.5 and mile marker 153.8 on I-335/KTA. Expect single-lane traffic, 65 mph speeds and 12-foot width restrictions.
- Bridge Rehabilitation and Raising (K-31): Redeck and increase vertical clearance of overhead K-31 bridge at mile marker 155.5 over I-335/KTA. Expect periodic lane closures during the project.