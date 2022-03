LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted off the Kansas Turnpike in both directions after an “incident” Tuesday afternoon.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the turnpike at Exit 204 just east of Lawrence, and westbound traffic is being diverted at K7 at mile marker 224, according to the Turnpike Authority.

Kansas Turnpike Authority tweeted that both lanes were being affected as of 2:30 p.m.