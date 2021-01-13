Kansas’ US House representatives split along party lines on impeachment

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas’ U.S. House representatives have released statements on how they will vote on the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner, 2nd District, said he intends to vote no by proxy on the article of impeachment.

I intend to vote no by proxy on both the 25th Amendment resolution and Article of Impeachment. Please read my full statement below: — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 12, 2021

“Focus should be on bringing the criminals that broke into the Capitol to justice and conducting a bipartisan investigation into the security breakdown. Instead, Democrats are choosing to ram through a divisive impeachment while simultaneously mobilizing Big Tech to silence and demonize conservatives. The Electoral College has spoken; it is time for our country to turn the page. There will be a peaceful transfer of power on January 20th when President-elect Biden is sworn in, just as our nation has always done since. I look forward to continuing to fight for my conservative principles and policies that benefit the great people of my district and to doing everything I can to bring our country together.” Jake LaTurner, U.S. House Representative for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District

Rep. Tracey Mann, 1st District, said he will not be voting to support impeachment.

“America is the greatest country the world has ever known. We face many challenges and seem more divided as a nation right now than at any other time during my life. As your Congressman, I am committed to finding ways to come together and move forward. I will not be voting to support impeachment. Impeachment will only lead to further division in our great nation and add to the political chaos. We will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. I will not oversee the slow decline of our nation, but instead will work to ensure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. We must pray for and build a better, stronger America and keep believing that our greatest days are yet to come.” Tracy Mann, U.S. House Representative for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District

Rep. Sharice Davids, 3rd District, said on her web page that she supports impeachment.

A statement on Davids website following the violence at the U.S. Capital said:

“Yesterday was one of the darkest days in our nation’s recent history. The violence we saw at the Capitol complex was a shameful and grotesque attack on our democracy that will leave an indelible stain on our country. For the first time in history we have a President who should be impeached twice but because of the time constraints and inaction of Senate Republicans, I urge the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment now. We will have a new President on January 20, but we cannot trust Donald Trump to uphold his oath of office over the next 14 days. Our democracy, safety, and security is at stake.” Sharice Davids, U.S. House Representative for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Ron Estes, 4th District, said he will not be voting for impeachment.

Estes was part of the Kansas Republican delegation in the House that sought to object to the certification of electors in multiple states on Jan. 6.

Following the violence on Jan. 6 Estes said in a statement, “I congratulate President-elect Biden. I expect to see a smooth and peaceful transition of administrations.”

Rep. Estes issued the following statement before the vote to impeach: