ULYSSES (KSNT) – A vape shop based out of Southwest Kansas has been given a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the adulteration and misbranding of certain products.

The warning letter was issued on Jan. 12 to the owner of Tiger Vapes in Ulysses. The letter concerns e-liquid products manufactured and distributed by Tiger Vapes that fall under FDA jurisdiction.

Due to the signing of legislation by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022, the FDA’s Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act was extended to include products “containing nicotine from any source,” not just nicotine derived from tobacco. Due to this extension, the FDA says that some vape products sold by Tiger Vapes are now designated as tobacco products.

This includes the grape berries e-liquid products sold by Tiger Vapes, which are considered to be new tobacco products and fall under the extended FD&C Act. The products are considered to be adulterated and misbranded and can be subject to enforcement action, according to the FDA.

