WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Greeley, Kansas, man who was a U.S. Army veteran was sentenced by a judge after a federal jury convicted him of wire fraud and theft of government funds.

Bruce Hay, 54, was sentenced to 37 months (3 years and 1 month) in prison and was ordered to pay $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Hay was convicted by a federal jury in August of six counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of theft of government funds. Prosecutors said Hay misrepresented and exaggerated the extent of symptoms related to a diagnosis to receive more than $500,000 in VA disability benefits.

Officials with the VA and the Social Security Administration investigated the case.