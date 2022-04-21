TOPEKA (KSNT) – There is reason to be optimistic about the Kansas wheat crop this year despite the Ukrainian war with Russia, drought conditions and the increasing cost of fertilizer.

Marsha Boswell, Vice President of Communications with the Kansas Wheat Commission, told 27 News Thursday morning that Kansas will have a wheat crop despite what is happening worldwide.

“There is just a lot of unknowns right now,” Boswell said. “There is a question how much we will grow right now.”

Drought conditions in western Kansas weigh into farmer’s decisions to apply fertilizer extensively, which has become more expensive. Boswell is optimistic about Kansas having a crop, but warns it may not be a bumper crop to make up for droughts in other parts of the country, including Texas.

The war in Ukraine may well affect the world’s supply of wheat too. “Twenty-nine percent of wheat imports come from Russia and Ukraine,” Boswell said. “There are concerns that even if the wheat can be harvested sea ports that have been heavily damaged by war will inhibit the distribution of the world’s wheat supply.”