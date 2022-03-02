WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday at Deloitte’s Smart Factory at Wichita, where Deloitte and Wichita State University will help companies accelerate their digital transformations that Kansas has won the 2021 Governor’s Cup.

The award is given to the state that has brought in more capital investments per capita than any other state in the nation.

There’s no doubt about it, Kansas’ future is brilliant.” Gov. Kelly

The award comes after ranking tenth in 2020 and twentieth in 2019 by site selection magazine.

“Companies are choosing Kansas for our educational system, for our workforce, for our strategic location, for our quality of life and because of our strong agricultural routes,” said Gov. Kelly.

Gov. Kelly says it has been no small feat, as Kansas has had to make investments along the way.

“Investments like fully funding our public schools, so we have a strong workforce pipeline for our children and for our businesses, investments like modern income housing, investments like child care, investments in funding our highway system,” Gov. Kelly said.

According to Gov. Kelly, her administration has created more than 500 new economic development projects, brought more than $8.4 billion in new business investments to Kansas, created and retained over 41,000 jobs, and has gotten Kansas’ unemployment rate below 4% for over a year now. In 2021 alone, Gov. Kelly says the private sector has invested nearly $3.8 billion in new facilities and equipment.

Gov. Kelly also stated that in 2021 her administration has started over 425 infrastructure projects and has delivered on all delayed T-WORKS projects.

Texas won the Governor’s Cup for total projects, totaling more than 1,100 qualified capital investment projects.