Kansas winter weather causes deadly multi-car crash

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash south of Lindsborg and 14th Ave. in McPherson County.

KHP Patrol Troop C posted a warning about the crash to Facebook around 9:30 a.m. Troopers report they have notified next of kin.

The North Central Kansas Department of Transportation also closed part of I-70 for an hour and a half due to multiple crashes blocking the road. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m.

I-70 is open and traffic is flowing again on I-70 west of Salina.



Please use caution.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Ellsworth and McPherson Counties until 6 p.m. this evening.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Ellsworth and McPherson Counties until 6 p.m. this evening.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions, and visibility to be reduced to near zero over a short distance according to the National Weather Service. It reports a possible 6 to 9 inches of snow in Lincoln County, with a band heading toward Saline County.

This map shows the forecast snowfall accumulation through Friday morning. Snow will begin to develop today across portions of the Midwest and spread into the Northeast over the next couple of days. Check https://t.co/VyWINDBEpn for the latest in your area. https://t.co/IE86WMAi4v pic.twitter.com/QglIgoES69 — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 25, 2020

