Kansas winter weather causes deadly multi-car crash

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash south of Lindsborg and 14th Ave. in McPherson County.
KHP Patrol Troop C posted a warning about the crash to Facebook around 9:30 a.m. Troopers report they have notified next of kin.
The North Central Kansas Department of Transportation also closed part of I-70 for an hour and a half due to multiple crashes blocking the road. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m.
A winter storm warning has been issued for Ellsworth and McPherson Counties until 6 p.m. this evening.
Drivers should expect slippery road conditions, and visibility to be reduced to near zero over a short distance according to the National Weather Service. It reports a possible 6 to 9 inches of snow in Lincoln County, with a band heading toward Saline County.
For the latest updates on winter conditions in the area, check the KSNT weather section.