Kansas woman among Biden’s nominees for administration

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced 16 nominations he wanted for his administration, and one of them is a woman from Kansas.

Geraldine Richmond’s name was on the list as an Under Secretary for Science for the Department of Energy. Richmond attended Kansas State University in 1975 where she earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She then went to Berkeley, Calif. where she earned a doctorate in physical chemistry.

The Kansas Board of Regents recently approved a request from K-State to award Richmond an honorary doctorate for “outstanding contributions in her field.” That honor will come on May 12, and Richmond will give a commencement speech.

“Dr. Richmond has distinguished herself in every aspect of her career and is most deserving of this high honor from Kansas State University, a Kansas native, she has had a remarkable career that has earned her top scientific honors and recognitions for her research and for her service to the advancement of science, including the advancement of women in the STEM fields.” April Mason, K-State University Provost & Senior Vice President

Richmond received the National Medal of Science from President Obama in 2016.