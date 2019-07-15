Kansas woman crashes into Cabela’s to steal guns

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, file photo, statues of wildlife adorn the entrance to a Cabela’s store in LaVista, Neb. Outdoor gear giants Bass Pro and Cabela’s will combine in a $4.5 billion deal announced Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty on Monday to crashing a car into a Cabela’s store to steal guns, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Brenda Tosh, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to steal guns from a federal licensed firearms dealer. In her plea, she admitted that she and Kyle Mendez, 29, of Kansas City, crashed a car into a Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kan.

After crashing the car into the store, they took five guns from the firearms section and placed them in a shopping cart. The guns were, according to court records, two 12-gauge shotguns, a .22-caliber rifle, a .308-caliber rifle and a .223-caliber rifle.

Police arrived and arrested Tosh before she could leave the store. Mendez fled the store and stole a car from a nearby dealership, and was later arrested.

Tosh is set for sentencing on Sept. 30. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of a year and a day in federal prison.

Mendez is scheduled for a change of plea hearing Aug. 19.