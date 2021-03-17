Kansas woman hit by truck while looking for help

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say a woman trying to flag down a vehicle following a minor crash was instead hit and killed when she walked into the roadway.

Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in south Wichita.

Officers who arrived at the scene say a pickup truck was eastbound on Pawnee Street when it hit the 54-year-old woman.

Investigators believe the woman had just been in a minor crash when she walked into the road.

Lt. Krys Henderson said that she “attempted to make contact” with the truck driver and was hit by the truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not immediately released.